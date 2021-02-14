Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) was down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.02 and last traded at $4.17. Approximately 789,478 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 726,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WISA shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Summit Wireless Technologies from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of -0.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA)

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers TX modules for integration into televisions, audio-visual receivers, media hubs, and USB or HDMI dongles; and speaker systems.

