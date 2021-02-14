Summitry LLC Buys 175 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Summitry LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Summitry LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 25.2% in the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $2,533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total transaction of $52,626,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,499.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 810,610 shares of company stock valued at $107,154,706 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PG stock opened at $127.62 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $314.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.91 and a 200-day moving average of $137.18.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

