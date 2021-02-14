Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) PT Raised to C$69.00

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SLF. CSFB upped their price target on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$64.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$68.85.

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) stock opened at C$62.00 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of C$35.43 and a 52-week high of C$66.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$59.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$56.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89, a quick ratio of 12.45 and a current ratio of 13.17.

In other news, Director Dean Connor sold 28,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.61, for a total transaction of C$1,619,186.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,957,167.67. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,491 shares of company stock valued at $3,272,473.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

