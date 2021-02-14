Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) PT Raised to C$73.00 at Evercore

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Evercore from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Evercore’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.74% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$65.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$68.85.

SLF opened at C$62.00 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of C$35.43 and a twelve month high of C$66.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$59.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$56.70. The stock has a market cap of C$36.28 billion and a PE ratio of 15.13. The company has a quick ratio of 12.45, a current ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89.

In related news, Director Dean Connor sold 14,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.79, for a total value of C$845,849.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,115,010. Insiders have sold a total of 56,491 shares of company stock worth $3,272,473 over the last quarter.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

