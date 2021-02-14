Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) PT Raised to $70.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its target price raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 43.41% from the company’s current price.

SLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $68.50 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.45.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $48.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.53. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of $24.37 and a twelve month high of $50.43.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.51. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,261,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,764,000 after buying an additional 80,362 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,846,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,789,000 after buying an additional 1,759,167 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,806,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,695,000 after buying an additional 802,757 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,982,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,146,000 after buying an additional 390,670 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,428,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,981,000 after buying an additional 35,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

Recommended Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.