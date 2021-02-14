Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Short Interest Update

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,765,700 shares, a drop of 53.6% from the January 14th total of 8,122,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 672.4 days.

SURVF stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $1.24.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust

Listed on 9 December 2004, Suntec REIT holds properties in Suntec City, Singapore's largest integrated commercial development (including one of Singapore's largest shopping Mall), a 60.8% interest in Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, a one-third interest in One Raffles Quay, a one-third interest in Marina Bay Financial Centre Towers 1 and 2 and the Marina Bay Link Mall, and a 30.0% interest in 9 Penang Road.

