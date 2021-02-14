Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) & Zoom Telephonics (NASDAQ:MINM) Head to Head Survey

Zoom Telephonics (NASDAQ:MINM) and Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Zoom Telephonics and Sunworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoom Telephonics -8.41% -34.53% -13.74% Sunworks -33.07% -133.44% -39.60%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zoom Telephonics and Sunworks’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoom Telephonics $37.61 million 3.15 -$3.28 million N/A N/A Sunworks $59.83 million 7.57 -$9.19 million ($2.07) -9.17

Zoom Telephonics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sunworks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Zoom Telephonics and Sunworks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoom Telephonics 0 0 0 0 N/A Sunworks 0 1 0 0 2.00

Sunworks has a consensus target price of $0.38, indicating a potential downside of 98.00%. Given Sunworks’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sunworks is more favorable than Zoom Telephonics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.7% of Sunworks shares are held by institutional investors. 31.6% of Zoom Telephonics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Sunworks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Zoom Telephonics has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunworks has a beta of 2.21, suggesting that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sunworks beats Zoom Telephonics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zoom Telephonics Company Profile

Zoom Telephonics, Inc., together with its subsidiary, designs, produces, markets, sells, and supports Internet access and other communications-related products in North America and internationally. It provides cable modems and gateways, multimedia over coax adapters, digital subscriber line modems, mobile broadband modems and routers, dial-up modems, local area network products, mobile broadband sensors, wireless and wired networking equipment, phone jacks and AC power adapters, and language-related specifics. The company sells its products through retailers and distributors, Internet and telephone service providers, value-added resellers, PC system integrators, and original equipment manufacturers, as well as through a direct sales force and independent sales agents. ZoomTelephonics, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Sunworks Company Profile

Sunworks, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, New Jersey, and Washington. The company also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger projects. In addition, it offers a range of installation services, including design, system engineering, procurement, permitting, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance services to its solar energy customers. The company was formerly known as Solar3D, Inc. and changed its name to Sunworks, Inc. in March 2016. Sunworks, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Roseville, California.

