Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Trading 29.4% Higher

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP)’s stock price traded up 29.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.10 and last traded at $7.05. 2,353,694 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 468% from the average session volume of 414,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

The stock has a market cap of $180.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 4.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.02.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 37,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 787.0% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 20,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 345.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 44,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

Superior Industries International Company Profile (NYSE:SUP)

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

