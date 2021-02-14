Sure Ventures (LON:SURE) Sets New 12-Month High at $123.00

Sure Ventures plc (LON:SURE) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 123 ($1.61) and last traded at GBX 115 ($1.50), with a volume of 82326 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100 ($1.31).

The stock has a market cap of £5.02 million and a P/E ratio of -12.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 99.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 95.49.

About Sure Ventures (LON:SURE)

Sure Ventures Plc is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage technology companies. It focuses on software centric businesses in augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), the Internet of things (IoT), and financial technologies (Fintech). Sure Ventures Plc was founded in 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

