Susquehanna Bancshares Increases First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Price Target to $67.00

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

FAF stock opened at $56.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.63. First American Financial has a 52 week low of $29.36 and a 52 week high of $66.78.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.39. First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 9.61%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First American Financial will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 448.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

