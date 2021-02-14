Susquehanna Bancshares Raises WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target to $250.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its price target upped by Susquehanna Bancshares from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WEX from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $172.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of WEX from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of WEX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of WEX in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $199.56.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX opened at $221.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.64 and its 200-day moving average is $171.34. WEX has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $236.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.41, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86.

In other news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,777 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total value of $759,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,962. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 10,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total transaction of $1,995,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,165,161. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,777 shares of company stock valued at $4,604,177. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WEX by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $829,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of WEX by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEX by 163.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 14,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WEX by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.