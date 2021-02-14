Susquehanna Boosts Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Price Target to $43.00

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zelman & Associates cut Taylor Morrison Home from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Taylor Morrison Home from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Taylor Morrison Home from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.70.

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $29.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.40. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $31.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.81.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 16,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $473,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,272. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $1,432,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,758 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,389.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,553 shares of company stock valued at $2,942,610 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $464,582,000 after buying an additional 175,083 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,693,444 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,737,000 after acquiring an additional 13,513 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,841,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,286,000 after acquiring an additional 54,519 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 3,305.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,025,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,299,000 after purchasing an additional 995,199 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 821,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,975,000 after purchasing an additional 142,864 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

