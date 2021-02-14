SVB Leerink Weighs in on Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.54) for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($6.35) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RLMD. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Relmada Therapeutics stock opened at $36.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.35 million, a PE ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.49 and its 200-day moving average is $34.20. Relmada Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,493,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,882,000 after purchasing an additional 280,318 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,373,000 after buying an additional 17,550 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 199,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after buying an additional 34,732 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 707.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 54,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 45,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 16,666 shares in the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, CEO Sergio Traversa sold 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $77,208.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,851.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Kelly sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,042.03, for a total transaction of $6,388,263.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 151,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,502,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,797 shares of company stock valued at $7,686,529 in the last ninety days. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

