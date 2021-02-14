Swiss National Bank Has $649.03 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,260,407 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 118,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $649,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $233,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.8% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM opened at $147.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.81.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $787,344.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,242,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

