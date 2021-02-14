Swiss National Bank Sells 146,100 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,941,701 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 146,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.38% of CVS Health worth $337,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 50,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,927 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in CVS Health by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,199 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,937,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,719,090. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $74.21 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $77.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.