Swiss National Bank Sells 64,000 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,329,830 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 64,000 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 0.9% of Swiss National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.38% of NVIDIA worth $1,216,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 190.2% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 15,789 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,545,000 after purchasing an additional 10,349 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 13.1% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 50,946 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $27,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.7% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 835 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $598.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $534.64 and its 200 day moving average is $519.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $180.68 and a 12 month high of $611.65. The company has a market capitalization of $370.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $567.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.27.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

