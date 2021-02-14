Swiss National Bank Sells 68,700 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,789,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 68,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.42% of Accenture worth $728,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 2.5% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,619,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,855,000 after acquiring an additional 187,016 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,869,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,010,798,000 after buying an additional 80,105 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,126,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $480,561,000 after acquiring an additional 26,017 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,688,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $381,455,000 after acquiring an additional 48,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Accenture by 94.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,635,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $187,665,000 after acquiring an additional 795,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $257.47 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $271.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $255.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.62. The company has a market cap of $169.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

In other news, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total value of $1,979,630.66. Also, Director Plc Accenture sold 480,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $19,089,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 517,214 shares of company stock valued at $28,531,198. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.58.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

