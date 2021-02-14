Swiss National Bank Sells 70,700 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,669,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 70,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $449,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Argus upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.91.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $163.39 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $178.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 53.65%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.