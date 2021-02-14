Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Lake Street Capital

Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) was downgraded by research analysts at Lake Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SYNC. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Synacor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.20 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.20 price target on shares of Synacor in a report on Friday.

Synacor stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. Synacor has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.42.

Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Synacor had a negative net margin of 14.55% and a negative return on equity of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $18.53 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Synacor in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synacor by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,223 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synacor by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 218,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 63,629 shares during the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synacor

Synacor, Inc, a digital technology company, provides email and collaboration software, cloud-based identity management platforms, managed web and mobile portals, and advertising solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software & Services, and Portal & Advertising.

