Syquant Capital Sas Makes New $7.76 Million Investment in Scion Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU)

Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,755,000. Scion Tech Growth I accounts for approximately 2.0% of Syquant Capital Sas’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCOAU. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I during the 4th quarter worth $769,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I during the 4th quarter worth $3,102,000.

OTCMKTS:SCOAU opened at $10.99 on Friday. Scion Tech Growth I has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $11.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.70.

About Scion Tech Growth I

There is no company description available for Scion Tech Growth I.

