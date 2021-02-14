Syquant Capital Sas Purchases Shares of 25,000 Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

In other news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 918 shares in the company, valued at $30,826.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Heistand acquired 10,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.50 per share, with a total value of $335,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 57,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,319. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

COLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $35.64 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.89, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 71.79%.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.