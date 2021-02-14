Syquant Capital Sas Sells 130,907 Shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC)

Syquant Capital Sas cut its position in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC) by 87.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,907 shares during the period. Syquant Capital Sas owned about 0.05% of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the third quarter worth $164,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the third quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the third quarter worth $306,000. 41.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SOAC opened at $11.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.24. Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $12.38.

About Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

