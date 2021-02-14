Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Stock Rating Lowered by Daiwa Capital Markets

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) was downgraded by research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

SSMXY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Sysmex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Sysmex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Get Sysmex alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SSMXY opened at $57.16 on Friday. Sysmex has a 1 year low of $26.29 and a 1 year high of $65.49. The stock has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.61 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.49 and a 200 day moving average of $50.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Sysmex Company Profile

Sysmex Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sysmex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysmex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.