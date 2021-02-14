T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 333 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 102.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,047,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 100,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,234,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $687,000. Finally, Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 28,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $163.19 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $82.51 and a one year high of $169.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $304,550.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 332,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,529,401.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,212,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 336,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,317,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

