Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Director Gordon Tunstall Sells 1,000 Shares

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Director Gordon Tunstall sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,786 shares in the company, valued at $785,802. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Gordon Tunstall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 13th, Gordon Tunstall sold 1,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $53.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.98 and its 200-day moving average is $43.90. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $69.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,282,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,610,000 after purchasing an additional 214,080 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,442,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,790,000 after buying an additional 23,909 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,275,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,657,000 after buying an additional 30,742 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,179,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,511,000 after buying an additional 428,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 837,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,864,000 after buying an additional 29,537 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.58.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks.

