Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) PT Raised to $70.00

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

TLND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Talend from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Talend from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Talend in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.88.

Get Talend alerts:

NASDAQ:TLND opened at $55.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 0.84. Talend has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $63.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.87 million. Talend had a negative return on equity of 72.44% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. Talend’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Talend will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $159,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,933 shares in the company, valued at $7,477,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,907 shares of company stock worth $748,450. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Talend by 0.9% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 39,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in Talend by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 43,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Talend by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Talend by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Talend by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 7,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

See Also: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Talend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.