Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Taseko Mines is focused on acquiring ownership of and advancing exploration and related activities on known mineral deposits that have as their basic characteristic, large tonnage (based on extensive drill testing for continuity) mineralization which, under metals price assumptions that fall within historical averages, are potentially capable of supporting a mine for 10 years and longer. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from $1.70 to $1.60 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1.60.

Taseko Mines stock opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $468.31 million, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Taseko Mines has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CM Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $3,498,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,946,234 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,597 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 177.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,846,365 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,826 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the 3rd quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

