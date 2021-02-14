Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.20.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSHA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSHA stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.39. 20,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,603. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.49. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $33.35.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.27). Analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-103 for the treatment of SLC6A1 haploinsufficiency disorder; and TSHA-104 for the treatment for Surfeit locus 1 deficiency.

