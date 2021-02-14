TD Securities Boosts CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Price Target to $17.00

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC raised their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.42.

Shares of CTRRF opened at $12.14 on Wednesday. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $12.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.22.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 350 properties totaling approximately 29 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net leased single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.

