TD Securities Raises TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$115.00

TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$100.00 to C$115.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TFII. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$103.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$48.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$80.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$90.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) boosted their target price on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$75.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$100.23.

Get TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) alerts:

Shares of TFII opened at C$96.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$9.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.63. TFI International Inc. has a 12 month low of C$28.23 and a 12 month high of C$98.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$75.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$64.86.

In related news, Director Alain Bédard sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$101.50, for a total value of C$5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,165,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$422,762,116.

About TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.