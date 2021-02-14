Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut Teck Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut Teck Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Teck Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Teck Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Teck Resources from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.09.

Teck Resources stock opened at $19.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $21.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the third quarter worth $21,783,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 181.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,829,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,463,000 after buying an additional 1,180,422 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,524,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,914,000 after buying an additional 1,153,389 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 13.5% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,441,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,582,000 after buying an additional 886,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 8.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,967,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,745,000 after buying an additional 816,155 shares during the last quarter. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

