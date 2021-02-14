TELUS (NYSE:TU) PT Raised to $29.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC increased their target price on TELUS from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday. TD Securities increased their target price on TELUS from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. TELUS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

TU stock opened at $20.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.99. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $21.61.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. TELUS had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TELUS will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TU. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TELUS by 64.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,389,168 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $77,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,986 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of TELUS by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,168,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $181,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,564 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of TELUS by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,124,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $304,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,018 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of TELUS by 31.2% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,718,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,222,000 after purchasing an additional 884,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in TELUS by 12.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,844,275 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $120,373,000 after acquiring an additional 740,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

