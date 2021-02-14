Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Releases Earnings Results

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%. Tempur Sealy International updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.30-2.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $32.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Tempur Sealy International has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $34.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.69.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $1,181,550.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,020,170.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 403,100 shares of company stock valued at $11,069,269. 3.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tempur Sealy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

See Also: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.