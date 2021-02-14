Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $109.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.99% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Tencent Holdings Limited is an Internet service portal. Tencent provides value-added Internet, mobile and telecom services and online advertising. Tencent’s leading Internet platforms in China are QQ Instant Messenger, QQ.com, QQ Games, Qzone, 3g.QQ.com, SoSo, PaiPai and Tenpay. It has brought together China’s largest Internet community, to meet the various needs of Internet users including communication, information, entertainment, e-commerce and others. Tencent Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Tencent from $64.48 to $77.38 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tencent from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Tencent in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Tencent in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.87 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Tencent in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.03.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TCEHY opened at $99.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.41 and a 200-day moving average of $74.42. The firm has a market cap of $950.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.75 and a beta of 0.63. Tencent has a twelve month low of $40.80 and a twelve month high of $99.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $18.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Tencent had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 18.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tencent will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Tencent Company Profile

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Internet advertising services in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, FinTech and Business Services, Online Advertising, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services; and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

