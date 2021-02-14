Terracoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $672,164.31 (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Terracoin has a total market cap of $672,164.31 and approximately $452.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Terracoin has traded 53.3% higher against the US dollar. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0293 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,838.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $710.69 or 0.01455207 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.57 or 0.00531500 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00042419 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004059 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005411 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000280 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io. Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse.

Buying and Selling Terracoin

Terracoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

