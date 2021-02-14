Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Short Interest Update

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 230,200 shares, a growth of 192.9% from the January 14th total of 78,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSCDY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tesco in a research report on Monday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tesco in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

OTCMKTS:TSCDY opened at $10.12 on Friday. Tesco has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $10.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.05. The stock has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.58.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

