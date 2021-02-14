Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.06% of RH worth $5,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in RH during the third quarter worth approximately $270,000. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in RH during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new stake in RH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in RH during the third quarter worth approximately $451,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RH by 64.0% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter.

Get RH alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on RH from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on RH from $473.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on RH from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on RH from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on RH from $400.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $452.33.

Shares of RH stock opened at $491.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $483.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $403.05. RH has a 1-year low of $73.14 and a 1-year high of $524.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 62.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.78. RH had a return on equity of 354.62% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $844.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that RH will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.