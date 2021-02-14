Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 354 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $5,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional increased its position in TransDigm Group by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 17,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.93, for a total value of $10,498,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 400 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.01, for a total transaction of $240,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,066 shares of company stock worth $50,843,847. Insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TDG shares. TheStreet cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $647.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $510.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $582.00.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $576.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.34, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $591.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $537.18. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $200.06 and a 52-week high of $660.02.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

