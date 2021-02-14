Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 4,419 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,419 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 349.0% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 327.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $57.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.59 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.51%.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.