Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 895 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $6,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PH. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.86.

In related news, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 3,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total value of $966,312.96. Also, Director Ake Svensson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.72, for a total value of $529,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $276.24 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $293.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $275.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.65. The company has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

