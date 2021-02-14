Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,807 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $5,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 775.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,483,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $555,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 12,826 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $167.64 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $75.58 and a 1-year high of $176.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.52.

Several analysts recently commented on UTHR shares. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.63.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

See Also: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.