Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) CMO Sells $75,420.00 in Stock

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $75,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

S. Chris Jacobsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 4th, S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $212,500.00.

On Friday, January 8th, S. Chris Jacobsen sold 5,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $401,250.00.

On Monday, November 16th, S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total transaction of $257,355.00.

TXRH stock opened at $86.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 110.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.39. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXRH. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Truist began coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 30.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

