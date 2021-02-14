TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Price Target Raised to $115.00

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TFII has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TFI International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of TFI International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.87.

Shares of TFI International stock opened at $76.28 on Wednesday. TFI International has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $81.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.95.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.46. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.228 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in TFI International by 174.8% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in TFI International during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TFI International by 1,928.9% during the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 77,155 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 16,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the fourth quarter worth about $601,000. Institutional investors own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

