TFI International (OTCMKTS:TFIFF) Trading Down 2.9%

TFI International Inc (OTCMKTS:TFIFF)’s share price dropped 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $73.54 and last traded at $76.28. Approximately 350,225 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 40,435% from the average daily volume of 864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.52.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.98 and a 200 day moving average of $48.19.

About TFI International (OTCMKTS:TFIFF)

TFI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

