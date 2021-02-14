The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Bought by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,438,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,583,015,000 after buying an additional 854,644 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,234,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,584,000 after buying an additional 73,281 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,574,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,044,000 after buying an additional 1,497,683 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,454,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,325,000 after buying an additional 267,571 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,902,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,134,000 after buying an additional 257,955 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALL stock opened at $104.43 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $125.92. The company has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.53.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

