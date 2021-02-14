The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth $42,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 31,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 42,425 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 997,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX opened at $70.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.62 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.74 and a 200 day moving average of $58.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $72.10.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.7175 dividend. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 166.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.79.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

