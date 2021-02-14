The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Boeing by 230.8% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,388 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,940,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,969 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

In other news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing stock opened at $210.98 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $347.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.00 billion, a PE ratio of -26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.33) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $257.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.44.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.