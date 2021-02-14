The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,401 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DSGX. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 188,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,774,000 after buying an additional 11,507 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,004,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,706,000 after buying an additional 36,064 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 67,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 717,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,966,000 after buying an additional 82,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $524,000. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DSGX stock opened at $64.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.87 and a beta of 1.19. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $64.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.42.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.10 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DSGX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Stephens upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.10.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

