The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Scout24 AG (G24.F) (ETR:G24) a €74.20 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.20 ($87.29) price objective on Scout24 AG (G24.F) (ETR:G24) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.50 ($79.41) price objective on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays set a €73.20 ($86.12) price target on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €71.99 ($84.69).

ETR:G24 opened at €66.80 ($78.59) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.90. Scout24 AG has a twelve month low of €43.50 ($51.18) and a twelve month high of €79.80 ($93.88). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €65.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €70.39. The company has a quick ratio of 15.47, a current ratio of 15.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88.

Scout24 AG (G24.F) Company Profile

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

