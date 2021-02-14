The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

WEGRY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group upgraded The Weir Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of The Weir Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Weir Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of WEGRY opened at $14.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 2.20. The Weir Group has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $14.67.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

